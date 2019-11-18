President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on his re-election in the November 16 gubernatorial poll.Buhari described the election and emergence of the Bello, who was the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate as “a race well run and a victory well won.”In a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended APC supporters for remaining steadfast and resolute even in the face of isolated incidents of violence.Buhari also condoled with families and loved ones of those who lost their lives as a result of regrettable acts of violence by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors.The statement quoted Buhari as saying: “All political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy.”He commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for creditably discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions.Buhari urged Bello to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.He also enjoined the governor to imbibe the spirit of magnanimity in victory by extending a hand of partnership to opposition candidates, while urging those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to approach the courts.INEC’s Returning Officer in Kogi State, Prof. Ibrahim Garba had earlier declared Bello winner after polling a total of 406, 222 votes to defeat his rival Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled 189, 704.The incumbent governor won 12 local government councils while Engr. Wada won nine local government councils.