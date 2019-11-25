 Buhari meets UNGA President In Abuja | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Buhari meets UNGA President In Abuja

3:44 PM
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with President of the United Nations General Assembly, Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, in Abuja.



The duo met inside the Presidential Villa in the country’s capital in what is Muhammad-Bande’s first working visit to Nigeria after his election as President of the 74th session of UNGA on June 4 by acclamation to serve for one year.



