President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with President of the United Nations General Assembly, Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, in Abuja.
The duo met inside the Presidential Villa in the country’s capital in what is Muhammad-Bande’s first working visit to Nigeria after his election as President of the 74th session of UNGA on June 4 by acclamation to serve for one year.
