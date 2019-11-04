



The Presidency has reacted to the raging political dispute between the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.





This follows the attack by some thugs on Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, Obaseki and Pro-Chancellor of Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. T.O.K. Audu while on their way to Oshiomhole’s house with Obaseki on Saturday.





While Oshiomhole blamed the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, for the attack, the later denied involvement in the attack.





Before Saturday’s attacks, violence broke out in Ivbaro, in the Owan East Local government area of Edo State as an armed group alleged to be from the state government attacked the meeting of the Edo Peoples Movement, holding in the residence of an APC chieftain, Ibrahim Bawa.

Several persons were injured and property worth millions of naira were also destroyed.





Reacting to the attacks on Sunday, Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu simply said, “Let them go and talk to the party.”





He also declined further comments on whether it was necessary for President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis.





However, a Presidency source said that Buhari would not be personally involved in everything as there were organs responsible for performing certain duties.





The source said, “The President doesn’t have to be everywhere; he is not like some others; Buhari is different. “

