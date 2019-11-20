



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolence to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over the death of Umar Pariya, one of his close aides.





The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in Abuja on Tuesday.





Adesina quoted Buhari as saying: “I received the news of the death of your close aide, Alhaji Pariya, with a heavy heart. It is very touching to lose such a personal aide of many years.





“May Allah grant you the strength to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah grant his family the strength to absorb the impact of this death, forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds in the hereafter.”





Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also prayed that the soul of the deceased finds repose.





Tinubu described Pariya as “an excellent human being”, adding that he knew him well.





“My condolences to Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the loss. May VP Atiku, family, friends and associates of the late Pariya find the strength to live through this sudden and untimely demise,” Tinubu said.





“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Umar Pariya. I knew him very well. He was very cerebral.





“An excellent human being, Umar Pariya had a welcoming and accommodating spirit. May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.”