



President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a “scrupulous investigation” into the killing of Achejuh Abuh, woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council, Kogi state.





Abuh was burnt to death after the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi.





In a statement on Sunday, Buhari condemned the killing, wondering what could spur anyone to take the life of another human being.





“President Buhari charges all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter, so that justice could be served without fear or favor,” the president said in a statement Femi Adesina, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.





“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behavior, which should not be accepted in a decent society.”





He sympathised with the family of the deceased, vowing that the law would catch up with the killers and justice would be done.





“Any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP woman leader has gone out of the realm of politics, and is pure criminality and bestiality,” he said.





“Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold.”