



The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest and prosecution of Charles Enya, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, who has filed a suit seeking third term for presidents and governors.





In a statement on Monday, the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Zainab Yusuf, said the suit was not only vexatious, provocative and satanic but the suit capable of inflaming passions and bringing about cocktails of civil unrests.





“What this political jobber intends to achieve by filing this illegal application to introduce tenure elongation is to inflict civil political unrest on a bloody scale on Nigeria and this is treason”, it noted.





“It is notorious knowledge that Treason has been defined by the Black’s law dictionary 9th editions as: The offense of attempting to overthrow the government of the state to which one owes allegiance, either by making war against the state or by materially supporting its enemies.





“According to the provisions of the Criminal Code, anyone who levies war against the state in order to intimidate or overawe the president or governor of a state is guilty of treason and should be punished by death.





“In this case, the plaintiff intended to inflict social unrests on a large scale which would automatically intimidate and overawe the President and governors whose tenures by settled laws can’t go beyond two terms of four years each.





“The Criminal Code also categorizes as treason anyone who conspires with others, either within or outside Nigeria, to levy war against Nigeria,” the group said.





HURIWA said it would be the greatest act of disservice to Nigeria should Buhari administration fail to take action on the matter.





The group also advised that “the Federal High Court must never entertain such a treasonous litigation which in itself is an illegality”.