



President Muhammadu has appointed Sarah Omotunde Alade, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as his special adviser on finance and economy.





Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.





Shehu said her office would be “domiciled in the ministry of finance, budget and national planning”.





“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning,” he said in the statement.

“Dr. Alade, who holds a BSc (Economics) and PhD in Management Science (Operations Research), retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Deputy Governor in 2017 after spending 23 years in the apex bank.





“She had also acted briefly in 2014 as the CBN Governor.”

