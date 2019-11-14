 BREAKING: Two feared dead as robbers attack a bank in Lagos (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A policeman and a bike man were today killed during a robbery operation at a bank around Falomo roundabout, Awolowo road, Ikoyi, LagosState.

It was gathered that the robbers came and escaped on a bike. The policeman was shot dead while trying to retrieve his rifle and give the thieves a fight, while the bike man was hit by stray bullet from the robbers.

Watch video below:





