Watch video below:
View this post on Instagram
Just In: Two feared dead as robbers attack a bank in Lagos . . A policeman and a bike man were today killed during a robbery operation at a bank around #Falomo roundabout, #Awolowo road, #Ikoyi, #LagosState. . . It was gathered that the robbers came and escaped on a bike. The policeman was shot dead while trying to retrieve his rifle and give the thieves a fight, while the bike man was hit by stray bullet from the robbers.
