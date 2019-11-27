 BREAKING: Tension in INEC as security operatives bar Melaye, journalists from gaining entrance | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
There was palpable tension, on Wednesday, at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission as security operatives prevented Senator Dino Melaye and journalists from gaining access to submit whether described “additional petition.”

The camera of a Journalist was seized but later released when Melaye intervened.


Details Later…



