The Senate on Tuesday passed the bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and the related matters, for a second reading.
Popularly known as anti-Social media bill, the legislation is being sponsored by the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa.
Details later…
