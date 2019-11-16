



A polling agent of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was beaten up by thugs who disrupted voting at Obeiba/Ihima in Okehi local government area of Kogi state.





Natasha Akpoti, SDP governorship candidate, alleged on her Facebook page that there have been gunfire in the area.





TheCable reports that they did not witness any gunfire, only thugs pelting voters with stones.









Election activities have commenced.













More to follow…



