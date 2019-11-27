



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially approved the payment of N35,000 new minimum wage to workers under government’s employ beginning from this month.





A circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Wednesday said Sanwo-Olu, in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of public servants in Lagos State, had graciously approved the implementation of the new minimum wage with effect from 1st November, 2019.

The HOS said the salaries for the month of November was being delayed beyond the usual 23rd day cycle in order to adequately process payment of the new minimum wage.





He said government had agreed to pay GL. 01-06=N35,000.09;. GL. 07=30%; GL. 08-10=25%; GL. 12-14=22.5% and GL. 15-17=20%.





Details later…