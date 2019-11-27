A secondary school student was shot on Wednesday when policemen who were dispersing protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN ) opened fire at Wuse market in Abuja.





The girl was returning from Government Secondary School, Wuse, when she ran into the policemen dispersing the crowd.





A witness said a policeman identified as Geoffrey A. Rafah was the one who mistakenly shot the victim but Nigerianeye could not independently verify this claim.





Two journalists, who were covering the incident, were arrested. One of the arrested reporters is Afolabi Sotunde of Reuters.





In July, the federal government outlawed IMN following a clash between IMN members and security operatives.





Precious Owolabi, a journalist, and Usman Umar, a deputy commissioner of police, were among those killed during the protest which held in Abuja.





IMN members have been protesting over the detention of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, their leader, who has been in detention since 2015.