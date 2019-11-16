 BREAKING NEWS: President Buhari returns from private visit to UK | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned from a private visit to the United Kingdom.

The President returned a day earlier than he was scheduled to.

The Presidential Jet touched down at about 9.45pm Friday night.


Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, President Buhari says he intends to work harder and be accountable to Nigerians.



