Barely 48 hours after a building in Balogun market guts fire, another building has been razed by fire on Jebba by Okobaba Street in Ebute Metta, Lagos.
It was gathered that firefighters and concerned residents are doing all in their capacity to put out the fire incident.
Another fire incident within the space of one week in Lagos.— harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) November 8, 2019
Location: Okobaba Plank Market, Ebute Metta pic.twitter.com/B53fAl0VFY
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.