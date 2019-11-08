 BREAKING: Fire guts another building in Lagos [Video] | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Barely 48 hours after a building in Balogun market guts fire, another building has been razed by fire on Jebba by Okobaba Street in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

It was gathered that firefighters and concerned residents are doing all in their capacity to put out the fire incident.








