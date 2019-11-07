 BREAKING: FG suspends fuel supply to stations at land borders | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: FG suspends fuel supply to stations at land borders

10:03 AM 0
A+ A-



The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service, has directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to fuel stations within 20km of the borders.

TheCable reports that Hameed Ali, Customs comptroller general, issued the directive in a memo dated November 6.

More to follow…





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top