Many were frightened on Saturday morning in Awka, Anambra state when a long tanker conveying petrol to one of the filling stations fell to a gutter.Residents and passer-by are on the run as men of the state fire service arrived at the scene.The incident happened about 7.am opposite Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church along Zik avenue Awka.As at the time of filing this report, police men and other security personnel had cordoned off the arena to avoid the repeat of the Onitsha inferno.Details shortly……