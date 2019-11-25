The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha.
Mompha was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos on Monday.
He was charged with 14 counts bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering by the EFCC.
Read some of the Counts below:
