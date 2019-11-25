



A federal high court in Abuja has granted N1 billion bail to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team.





Okon Abang, a judge, granted him bail on compassionate grounds following an application by Ahmed Raji, his lawyer.





Maina is to provide sureties with N500m naira each. The sureties must have landed properties fully developed in asokoro or maitama. They must be serving senators with no criminal case in court.





The sureties must show evidence of tax clearance for three years.





The judge also ordered Maina to deposit all his travel passports, including American, Nigerian and diplomatic passport.





More to follow…