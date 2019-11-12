



The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has disqualified the Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.





The court disqualified Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, over false information in his CF0001 form submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) to contest the election.





Delivering the judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, pointed out that he found no nexus in the name on his school-leaving certificate, first degree (BA), Masters and the affidavits he swore to correct his name.





The judge held that all his documents bore different names and he, consequently disqualified him on the ground that he provided false information to the electoral body to stand for the election.





Degi-Eremienyo and the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon and INEC were dragged to court by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who sought the disqualification of Degi-Eremienyo.