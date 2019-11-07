Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld the election of Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, as Governor of Kaduna State in the March 9th, 2019 gubernatorial election.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Ashiru had filed an appeal before the court, challenging the decision of the lower tribunal, which declared El-Rufai winner of the election.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier declared El-Rufai as winner of the contest.But the PDP and its candidate petitioned the tribunal on the grounds that the election was flawed with massive fraud and irregularities.They asked the tribunal to cancel a total of 515,951 votes, which they claimed were unlawfully added to the APC as well as 124,210 unlawful votes, which they said were also added to the PDP, through wrong or double entry on the result sheets by INEC.Meanwhile, the five-man panel of Appellate court Judges on Thursday unanimously affirmed the decision of the lower tribunal and declared El-Rufai as the truly elected Governor of the state.Details to follow…..