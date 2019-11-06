Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Court of Appeal has sacked Senator Dayo Adeyeye from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and declared Senator Biodun Olujimi as the winner of Ekiti South Senatorial Election.It was gathered that Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is the Senate Spokesman contested the senatorial seat of Ekiti South in 2019 election against Olujimi of the Peoples’Democratic Party (PDP).The Ekiti State Elections Petition Tribunal had sacked Senator Adeyeye before now. The Appeal Court in its ruling on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Tribunal.The judgment was delivered on Wednesday.