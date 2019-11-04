



It was another day of ‘blow’ to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives, as the Appeal Court in Kaduna sacked the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Dogwa.





The lawmaker who represents Tunduwada/Dogwa federal constituency was removed by the court presided over by Justice Oludotun Adefope Okojie.





The court ordered The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in the two local governments where the election took place. This is coming days after the Appeal Court gave the same verdict on Abdulmummin Jibrin.

