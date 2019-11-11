The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Monday nullified the election of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.
The court reversed the judgement of governorship election petition tribunal, which declared Mr Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the election.
Details to follow….
