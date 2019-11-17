



The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its closest challenger, with 86,330 votes in six of the eight local government areas of Bayelsa state.





While David Lyon of the APC has secured 206,260 votes, Duoye Diri, his rival, is trailing with 119,930 votes.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results in Yenagosa, Ogbia, Brass, Nembe, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama.

Results of Southern Ijaw, where Lyon hails, from and Ekeremor are yet to be announced.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an hour break to enable collation of the results of the two LGAs.





More to follow…