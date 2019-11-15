



Popular Comedian, Bovi has reacted over the court ruling in favour of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Pastor, Biodun FatoyinboNigerianeye reported yesterday that in his ruling, Justice Oathman Musa of the Federal High Court in Abuja, held that the matter against Fatoyinbo amounted to injustice and an abuse of judicial process; adding that the case was empty and purely sentimental.The judge further explained that the case was aimed more at cruelty than at obtaining justice.The court also awarded costs of N1m against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.Dakolo has vowed to appeal the court’s decision.Reacting to the court ruling, Bovi compared the rape allegation against Fatoyinbo to that of R.Kelly and Bill Cosby.Bovi on his Twitter page wrote: “Cosby took time. R.Kelly took time. Is it not penis? It will rise again.”Also Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, reacting on her Twitter page said the truth about the rape allegations will still be revealedShe wrote: “There is nothing hidden under the sun, one day the truth will come out. It doesn’t matter how long.”Kelly was arrested in Chicago over federal sexual abuse charges alleging he filmed himself having sex with underage girls and later paying victims and witnesses to cover up his crimes.Also, Bill Cosby was sometime in 2018 sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.