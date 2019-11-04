



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says the partial border closure will continue until the set objectives are achieved.





Joseph Attah, the customs’ public relations officer, told NAN that the leaked internal memo was referring to the end of of a phase of the joint security operations known as “Ex Swift Response”.





According to him, the memo is not on the terminal date for the partial border closure adding that security operation of this kind was usually in phases.





Hameed Ali, the customs comptroller general, recently said the main objective is to ensure that neighbouring countries complied with the ECOWAS protocols on transit.









The customs boss added that the closure of the borders had helped to reduce the incessant attacks by bandits.





He said that the measure had also helped in curtailing the influx of arms and ammunition into the country.





The leaked memo by Victor Dimka, Customs comptroller (enforcement), dated November 1, said President Muhammadu Buhari had extended border closure to January 2020.





Dimka in the leaked internal memo said that the ongoing closure of the land borders had recorded an “overwhelming success”.





The memo reads: “I am directed to inform you that it is observed that in spite the overwhelming success of the operation, particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved.





“Against this background, Mr President has approved the extension of the exercise to Jan. 31, 2020.”





He said there were some objectives yet to be achieved hence the extension.





