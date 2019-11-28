Suspected members of Boko Haram on Wednesday attacked Babbangida town in Yobe State.The group launched the attack on the town in an ambulance, which they had earlier seized from a team of immunization officials at nearby Muri Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.The immunization staff were said to have left Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarwuma LGA for a routine immunization exercise before they were attacked by the insurgents who carted away their ambulance.According to residents of Babbangida, the insurgents subsequently used the ambulance belonging to the primary health centre in the Local Government to move into the town at top speed.They were said to have shot indiscriminately in Babbangida and carted away foodstuffs from the town.Some of the residents of the town, who spoke anonymously to our correspondent on phone, said, “The attackers, who came to the town through Mafa village of Tarmuwa local Government area were in an ambulance.”They added that the insurgents shot indiscriminately on arrival at Babbangida, scaring many off the streets.A source in the town said the insurgents, however, escaped through the desert part on sighting the NAF jet that flew over the area moment after the siege.