



Adewale Aladejana, popular Nigerian Entrepreneur and close associate of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo and actress, Tonto Dikeh have reacted to the court ruling in favour of the embattled clergyman.





A High Court on Thursday in the Federal Capital Territory dismissed the rape case filed by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo against Fatoyinbo.





The court sitting in Bwari, Abuja dismissed the case against Fatoyinbo on the ground that it amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process.





According to the ruling, the case is empty and purely sentimental.





The presiding judge, Justice Oathman A. Musa, said the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.





Justice Musa also awarded the cost of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine would have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.





Reacting to the ruling, the entrepreneur popularly called Walejana and actress Tonto Dikeh congratulated Fayoinbo for his victory in court.





In a post on his verified Instagram handle, Aladejana wrote: “Congrats Baba @biodunfatoyinbo we said it from the beginning. Case has been dismissed and damages of one million naira is to be paid to @biodunfatoyinbo#ThankYouJesus.”







