Victor Tale, Captain of the Super Sand Eagles says the team is in top form for an impressive outing at the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.Tale told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a phone interview on Tuesday that judging from the performance of the team in preparatory friendly matches for the tournament, the Sand Eagles were good to go.NAN reports that the team left Nigeria on Nov. 8 for the tournament, which holds between Nov. 21 and Nov. 24 in Paraguay.Nigeria will compete against Brazil, Oman and Portugal in Group D.Tale said though the Sand Eagles lost some of the friendly matches they played after arrival in Paraguay, the team had learnt from their mistakes and were fully ready for the tournament.“Our friendly matches showed that we are ready, although we lost some of our matches but we have learnt a lot from our mistakes.“The current form of each of my teammates is commendable, you know to be in top form goes a long way in a tournament of such magnitude,’’ he said.NAN reports that, in the team’s friendly match against the host, Paraguay won 7-4, while the Super Sand Eagles won the match against Tahiti 9-5.The Nigerian team also lost another friendly 2-1 to UAE after extra time.