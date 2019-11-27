Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, winner, Mercy has cried out over the challenges presented by her current celebrity status.





The Nigerian celebrity who got to fame following her appearance on the entertainment show, says she wants to go back to her old life back.





Mercy lamented that the responsibilities of stardom are overwhelming and too much for her to handle, hence the need for her old life.





The BBNaija winner made the disclosure in a video on her Instagram page while interacting with her fans.





She said: “This thing it looks rosy on social media and it’s not rosy I think I want my old life back. I want to sleep wake up when I want, don’t have anything to do, don’t have a calendar.





“Right now, I have a calendar. it sucks like I hate yea I prayed for it but it’s too much. People keep telling me it will reduce and it doesn’t. It keeps getting worse I don’t have a life of my own anymore…like I feel like I want my old life back.”