



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate, Douye Diri and wife have cast their votes at Polling Unit Unit 4 and Unit 3 respectively at about 10.30aa in Yenagua, Bayelsa State.





Speaking after casting his vote, he said election at his Ward 6, Unit 4 had been peaceful but said reports from other areas showed that there were pockets of violence, especially in Nembe Bassambiri.





He called on INEC to invoke their statutory powers and do the needful.

“I can only talk about my immediate community and local government as being peaceful and not about other areas in the state. APC is coming with thugs denying PDP members and agents access into Nembe, Bassambiri,” he said.





At Opolo in Yenagoa there was report of massive shooting, but calm is saidto have returned to the area as security personnel took over.





As at 9.00am election materials started arriving polling units in Ward 4, Unit 12 Ekenpai.











