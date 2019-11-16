 Bayelsa Decides: Live Results from polling units | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Bayelsa Decides: Live Results from polling units

Results of the governorship election in Bayelsa State have started coming in from different polling units in the 8 Local Government Areas in the State.

Over 20 political parties presented candidates for the election.

However, many would expect the result to go either the way of the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, David Lyon or Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Follow this thread for results as being announced by INEC officials at polling units:
PU05, Ward 1, Attissa, Yenagoa
APC – 144
PDP – 90

PU004, Ward 7, orubiri town Square, Opokuma North, Kolokuma /Opukuma, Bayelsa state
Result
PDP 105
APC 57
A 0
AAC 0
PDM 0
PRP 0

 PU016, Ward 5, etierebau town Square, Kolokuma /Opukuma

PDP 80
APC 37
A 5
AAC 1
PDM 0
PRP 1

PU003, Ward 8, kigbegha open space, Kolokuma /Opukuma

PDP 82
APC 37
A 0
AAC 0
PDM 0
PRP 0

PU 020, Igababa, Opume Ogbia LGA

Accredited voters: 120
Valid votes: 119
Rejected votes: 1
APC: 85
PDP: 33

PU 023 – Opume, Akipelai, Ogbia LGA

Accredited Votes – 142
Valid Votes -137
Rejected Votes – 06
APC – 142
PDP – 39

PU004, Ward 2, kaiama/Olobiri, Kolokuma /Opukuma, Bayelsa state
Election Result

PDP 87
APC 70
A 6
AAC 1
PDM 1

PRP 1

PU 24, Ward 1, Onopa, Yenagoa 
APC:183
PDP: 122

PU026, Ward 1, Fanogbo, Attissa 1, Yenagoa 
APC: 84
PDP: 105





