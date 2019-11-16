



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has cancelled voting in Ologi (Ward 03) of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA) due to violence.





A senior officials of the commission was quoted as saying that violence in the area, including manhandling of electoral officials led to the cancellation.





According to Ukuachukwu Orji, INEC Supervisory Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ogbia LGA, members of the Ologi community forcibly prevented election in the riverine area.





“As our people (electoral officers) were coming into the community after crossing the river, they seized them and the materials and burnt all the materials. They chased our people away and seized some but the military rescued them,” he said.





He spoke in Otuoke (Ward 13 of Ogbia LGA) where President Goodluck Jonathan and his family voted, saying that election in the community was then cancelled as a consequence of the violence.





He expressed satisfaction that election has been smooth in other communities that form the LGA, except in Ologi, Premium Times reports.