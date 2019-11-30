View this post on Instagram

I WELCOME MY SON JORDAN ADETAYO OSHIOKE ADELEKE @thefaithjohnson_ YOU CARRIED MY BABY FOR 9 MONTHS,I LOVE YOU WIFEYYY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🔥💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽❤️❤️