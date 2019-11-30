 B-Red welcomes baby with girlfriend | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
B-Red welcomes baby with girlfriend

Afro-pop singer, B-Red is perhaps the happiest dude on earth at the moment as he just welcomed a baby with his girlfriend.

The music star announced the arrival of the baby via his Instagram page on Friday, November 29, 2019, with a photo of the baby. He went on to reveal the name of his son, Jordan Adeleke.

“I WELCOME MY SON JORDAN ADETAYO OSHIOKE ADELEKE @thefaithjohnson_ YOU CARRIED MY BABY FOR 9 MONTHS,I LOVE YOU WIFEYYY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🔥💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽❤️❤️,” he captioned the photo.

Recall that B-Red’s cousin, Davido recently welcomed his baby with fiancee, Chioma in London.

Davido made the announcement on Sunday, October 20, 2019, via Twitter,


“Omoba ti de!!! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr I !! D prince is here!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you, my strong wife!!! I love you!!!!! ❤️💕,” the excited father tweeted.




