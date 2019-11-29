Ayo Makun, Nigerian comedian and filmmaker better known as AY, has celebrated his 11th anniversary with Mabel, his wife.The popular entertainer took to his Instagram page on Friday to flaunt a lovely picture of himself posing with his wife and daughter.In a series of post shared on his verified Instagram handle, AY rained encomiums on his wife, describing her as “friend, sister, soulmate and mother.”“You have been my beloved friend and sister in the last 16 years, my lovely wife, soulmate and mother in the last 11 years. So let us continue to grow old together. Happy Anniversary,” he wrote in one of the posts.Recall that AY and Mabel got married in Lagos on November 29, 2008.In 2016, the comedian had slammed bloggers peddling rumours that his marriage was heading for a crack.“Some blogs are, for the most part, the bringers of bad news… and it’s not entirely the bloggers fault, bad news gets higher ratings, travels faster and sells more than good news,” he had said.“Gossip is just a tool to distract people who have nothing better to do from feeling jealous of those few who are still remaining in the institution called ‘Celebrity Marriage’.”