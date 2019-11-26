



Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has insisted that Nigerians have the right to demand that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, investigate Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over bullion vans sighted in his residence during the last Presidential election.





Ozekhome urged the EFCC to act in accordance with the law and investigate the petition written by activists on the bullion vans sighted at Tinubu’s residence.





Recall that convener of Concerned Nigerian, Deji Adeyanju had petitioned the EFCC over two Bullion Vans allegedly seen entering Tinubu’s residence during the 2019 Presidential election.





But, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay had said the petition was written in bad faith, insisting that Tinubu was wealthy before going into politics.





However, Ozekhome while speaking to Daily Independent said the Act establishing EFCC mandates it to investigate any person no matter how highly placed in accordance with its motto which says no one is above the law.





He said: “When a petition is written against their chieftain, it is written in bad faith; but when it is written against small-time ‘yahoo boys’, then it is written in good faith.





“What is the job of EFCC under Section 6 and 7 of the EFCC Act? It is to investigate any person no matter how highly placed in accordance with its motto ‘No one is above the law’.





“No one is saying Tinubu has done anything wrong yet, but don’t Nigerians have a right to demand that he be investigated?





“Why should the investigation be written off whether it was done in bad faith or good faith? Why can’t the bad faith be shown in the aftermath of the investigation? There should be no sacred cows.”