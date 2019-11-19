Umar Pariya, a close aide of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, is dead.





He died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, after taking ill.





Pariya was said to have been on life support for two weeks before his death.





In a series of tweet, Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives, condoled with Atiku over the loss.

He described Pariya as “an exceptionally gifted and energetic man”.





“I received with shock the sad news of the sudden death of Alhaji Umar Pariya. Alh Pariya was an exceptionally gifted and energetic man who pursued with courage; causes that were larger than himself. Humility was his trademark and loyalty his seal,” he tweeted.





“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family & pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace. I also specially condole with our leader, His Excellency former Vice President, Alhaji @atiku, Wazirin Adamawa





“Undoubtedly, you have lost a loyal, hardworking and committed associate who stood by and with you in all circumstances. May God comfort you and fill the huge vacuum created by Alhaji Pariya’s demise.”

