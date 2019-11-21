The University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as dictatorial.





ASUU made the remark while condemning the alleged directive by the Federal Government that her officials would move to campuses to begin enrollment of university workers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, IPPIS.





The Chairman of ASUU in UI, Professor Deji Omole said the union cannot be harassed or intimidated by Buhari’s government which has a penchant for breaking the law.





Daily Trust reported that Omole wondered why a government under democracy was afraid of negotiation and dialogue but prefers to use force.





Omole said: “The government pronouncements to forcefully enrol university workers is an act of violence against the university system. It is worrisome for a government under democratic dispensation to resort to force rather than dialogue. If not why is the government afraid of negotiations. We are not perturbed by the directive. A government claiming to be fighting corruption should not break the law.





“The university Autonomy Act is very clear on university administrators. There is no greater corruption than those breaking the law of the land. Breaking of existing laws with impunity is the greatest corruption anywhere in the world. We refuse to be harassed or intimidated. We are not strangers in this country. We are veritable stakeholders. We cannot be harassed. We have told them what to do.”





“Let the government come back to the negotiation’s table and let us discuss the grey areas. Forceful enlistment will not solve the problem. We are not disturbed but we are worried, the government is getting dictatorial. A supposedly democratic government is getting dictatorial.”