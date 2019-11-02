Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Nigerian Army on Friday began a Field Training Exercise, tagged ”EX AYEM AKPATUMA 11” and vowed to flush out criminals from their various hideouts across Kogi State.The exercise AYEM AKPATUM II will be conducted simultaneously in Kogi Taraba, Nassarawa and Benue States from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23.Maj. Nick Ejeh, the Intelligence Officer, Command Army Records (CARs), at the flag-off ceremony at Irepene Super Military Camp in Adavi LGA, said the exercise was introduced to fish out criminals.He added that it would also flush criminals from their various hideouts to ensure safety of lives and property in Kogi and other North-Central StatesHe said the exercise, which involved the military and all other security agencies, would be held across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi.According to him, information confirmed that there is importation of thugs into Kogi for the purpose of disrupting the Nov. 16 elections by the political parties, candidates and their agitators.He assured that the exercise would help to fish out kidnappers, arm bandits and all other criminals from their various hideouts, especially before, during and after the election.He added that the army would offer free medical outreach for the people and carry out some other community development projects, during the period of the military exercise.Also speaking, Lt. Col. Gabriel Odewusi, the Operation Officer CARs, noted that the exercise would be a “super camp” to bring in all the security agencies together in the 8 operational sectors across the 21 councils of the state.He added that the exercise would also promote the existing relationship between the military, paramilitary and other security agencies and the people of Kogi.He noted that the Nigerian Navy would also be carrying out aggressive patrols along the waterways during the exercise as a way of flushing out criminals.Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who flagged off the exercise, commended the military and other security agencies for the effort, adding that it would go a long way in ensuring peace, law and others in the state.He assured residents of his government’s continued support to the military in the state to ensure that the exercise was sustained.The Commander of CARs, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Ogunkale, conducted the governor and heads of all the security agencies, round the different sections within the camp.