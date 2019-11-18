The 81 Division of Nigerian Army says it will commence Exercise Crocodile Smile IV on Tuesday in Lagos and Ogun State simultaneously.Maj.- Kamarudeen Adegoke, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement that the exercise would be conducted from Nov. 19 to Dec. 23.The Army Spokesman said that the exercise was aimed at enhancing troops operational proficiency, inter-agency cooperation and civil-military coordination.It said that the exercise was also aimed at curbing prevalent contemporary security challenges such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, ritual killing and pipeline vandalism within its area of responsibility.There would be free medical outreach, maintenance of some selected roads and distribution of educational materials to some schools in Lagos and Ogun State, he said.The statement advised members of the public not to panic on sighting troops and movement of military equipment throughout the period of exercise.It said that the Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu would declare the exercise open on Tuesday.(NAN)