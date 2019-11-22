The Court of Appeal in Kaduna on Friday endorsed the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.The five-man panel of Appeal Court Judges led by Justice Tijjani Abubakar unanimously agreed that Ganduje was duly elected by the Kano populace.The court said the appeal by the PDP and its candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf lacked merit and threw it out.The court, therefore, dismissed the appeal in its entirety and affirmed that, Ganduje was elected by the majority of Kano voters.However, Bashir Muhammad, counsel to the PDP and Yusuf, said the judgment would be appealed at the Supreme Court.