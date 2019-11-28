Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has triumphed again over his All Progressives Congress challenger, Emmanuel Jime.
In the latest ruling on Thursday over the dispute arising from the March 9 governorship election, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed Ortom’s victory. Ortom, a former APC governor was re-elected on PDP platform.
In a unanimous judgement, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Jime for lacking in merit.
The judgment also resolved all the issues against the appellants.
The appellate court also awarded N150,000 cost against the APC candidate.
