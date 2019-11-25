



The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has pleaded with all APC state governors to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.





Oshiomhole made the plea on Monday in Jos at the Federal Government- Progressives Governors Forum parley in Jos.





“As progressives, let us be the first to pay the new national minimum wage and not just the wage but also the consequential adjustments arising from it. Already, there are some proactive progressive governors that have taken steps to address this.

“I plead that you give this a priority, because when other governors are fighting whether or not to pay, you will say that progressive governors have paid. Where there is will, there will certainly be a way,” he said.





The APC national chairman also called on the APC governors to support border closure by the Federal Government. He said that the nation’s borders should remain closed until neighboring countries follow the protocols of fair trade.