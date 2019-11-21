Members of the Edo State caucus in the National Assembly have backed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, in the battle between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki.The caucus, which addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, blamed the crisis on Obaseki, asking the governor to issue a fresh proclamation for the proper inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.The lawmakers also accused the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, of displaying “shameful acts of indiscipline and political rascality.”The Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason, who spoke on behalf of the caucus, said, “It was at this point that we decided, as responsible parliamentarians duly elected by our constituents, to speak out and restate the following:“That we, the APC caucus in the National Assembly, hereby, without hesitation, express our undiluted and absolute confidence in the sterling and patriotic leadership of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, who has been doing excellently well and won two tough elections.“We advise Governor Obaseki and his management to appreciate the damage they are doing to the state and party with their undemocratic and unorthodox political actions and to retrace their steps.“The Governor should issue another proclamation as stipulated in the Constitution and have all the 24 elected members properly inaugurated so they can duly represent their constituents and make invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the state.“To stop forthwith all forms of intimidation and harassment of elected officials, appointees and perceived enemies.“Allow peace to reign in Edo State and work to enhance democratic practices by opening up political spaces.”The National Working Committee of the APC had set up a high-powered fact-finding mission on the crisis.