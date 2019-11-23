



President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly walked out of the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Friday.





National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole also got a vote of confidence and survived the impeachment threat hanging over his head, according to Sun.





President Buhari was reported to have walked out of the meeting when it became rowdy.





The meeting, which was the shortest ever, appeared tensed when anti and pro-Oshiomhole protesters grounded the activities along the road leading to the party’s national secretariat, resulting in security agents firing teargas to disperse the protesters.





Every effort to stop the Edo State chairman of the party, Anslem Ojezua, from entering the meeting venue was thwarted by other chairmen that complained and threatened to walk out of the meeting thereby making the venue more uncomfortable for the President.





However, no decision was taken on the suspended members of the party like the immediate past governors of Imo and Ogun states, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun among others who were incidentally absent at the meeting.





It was also revealed during the meeting that the shortfall in the funds generated to finance the 2019 presidential election almost denied President Muhammadu Buhari re-election.





Speaking at the NEC meeting, Oshiomhole disclosed that they had to frantically source for funds a few days to the election to prosecute the poll.