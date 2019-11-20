The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the post-election violence reported in Kogi State, which led to the death of a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader, Salome Abuh, and destruction of property in the state.The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday, condoled with the family of the deceased and others affected by the post-election violence.Issa-Onilu, who quoted the state police command as saying that the killing was as a result of a reprisal attack, urged the Kogi people to ensure that the violence was not allowed to escalate.“We are aware that Gov. Yahaya Bello has already directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators.“The APC abhors violence and other criminalities which, sadly, have continued to plague our electioneering process.“We urge people to see election as a democratic contest and not a do-or-die and for which we should pay with our lives.“We pray that the culprits are caught and the full weight of the law brought to bear on them.“President Muhammadu Buhari has advised those who are not satisfied with the results of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa to seek redress in court and shun violence.“We must all heed this call,” the APC spokesman said.