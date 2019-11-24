Arsenal fans have taken to the social media to react to their 2-2 draw with Southampton, with ‘Emery Out’ trending on Twitter following the performance at the Emirates on Saturday, November 23.Unai Emery was already under loads of pressure from fans after a poor start to the season and the team found themselves 2-1 down to Southampton on Saturday afternoon.It required a 96th minute goal from Alexandre Lacazette to rescue a point, but it wasn’t enough to appease the angry fans on social media.Another note: ‘I never want to see this geezer allowed inside our stadium again. He should be sacked immediately. Disgraceful management #EmeryOut #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/D23Ns7vjt8’Fans were already annoyed with the manager before kick off. For a home game against a side in the relegation zone the Gunners played seven defensive players.The north London side set up with three central defenders, two wing backs and Lucas Torreira and Mattéo Guendouzi side-by-side in central midfield.They went behind through Danny Ings, after the Arsenal defence switched off, before Lacazette levelled things up. James Ward-Prowse made it 2-1, putting in the rebound after his penalty had been saved, before Lacazette made it 2-2.The result means Emery’s side are on 18 points after 13 games, sitting in eighth place in the league behind Burnley, after winning just five games so far.