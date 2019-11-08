Andy Ruiz Jr has publicly apologised to promoter Eddie Hearn for beating Anthony Joshua and taking his heavyweight titles.The Mexican, speaking with iFLTV, apologized to Hearn, for ending Joshua’s unbeaten record.Speaking a month before the showdown in Saudi Arabia, Ruiz revealed how he needed Joshua to show the world what he was all about.“I just needed that right moment and the right chance to prove who Andy Ruiz really is.“So thank you Eddie Hearn for giving me this opportunity and I’m sorry for beating Anthony Joshua.“And that’s what we’re planning to do on December 7 again, so don’t get your hopes up because this chubby kid is training really hard,” he said.