



Amosun denies viral poster of his alleged 2023 Presidential ambition, says it’s sheer distraction.





The immediate past Governor of Ogun State and lawmaker representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, has disowned a graphic poster that surfaced on social media, suggesting he is interested in President Muhammadu Buhari’s job in 2023.





Amosun, in a statement made available on Thursday, described the poster and anything of such publication as “nothing but a sheer distraction.”





According to the statement signed by Amosun’s Media Aide, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, Amosun emphasised that “anyone nursing a presidential ambition at a time President Buhari has just begun to consolidate on the successes of his first term, is not only an enemy of the Nigerian State but clearly does not desire any good for Mr President.”

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a poster, suggesting I had thrown my hat into the 2023 Presidential race.





“It definitely belies logic that such a move would be my preoccupation or in any way linked to me when indeed I have not spent a year in my current assignment as the Senator representing Ogun Central District.





“It goes without saying that anyone nursing a Presidential ambition at a time President Muhammadu Buhari has just begun to consolidate on the successes of his first term, is not only an enemy of the Nigerian State but clearly does not desire any good for Mr President.





“As a Senator, my hands are full and I am committed to working with fellow patriots on how best to move our nation forward by supporting and working with President Buhari.





“There is a time for everything. The time to address 2023 is clearly not anywhere close.”





DAILY POST reports that a poster, with “Amosun for 2023” inscription had appeared on Facebook on Wednesday. It has since gone viral while generating reactions from political observers.